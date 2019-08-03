Bhopal: State ministers' slow file disposal hits working

BHOPAL: The state Cabinet is coming in the way of working and aspirations of Chief Minister Kamal Nath. His Cabinet is facing a big problem in Nath's quick way of working. Most of ministers have records of delaying files.

Although ban on transfers has been put, these ministers are mainly interested in getting transfers cancelled. The files keep pending with ministers for long time which is also bothering the officers. The pendency is affecting the working of the government.

Some ministers are keeping files pending for more than two months. These ministers say that file pendency has happened as there was code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections. They said the files are continuously being disposed.

The state government, considering file pendency with the ministers, is going to start 'File Tracking System', which would help in locating a file.

It was during the tenure of former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan that e-office was launched, which had file tracking system. The system could work in some departments only. The current government has decided to start the system again.

With File Tracking System, the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary would be able to know about the status of file disposal and where it is pending with ministers and officers.

A senior officer said the files from ministers come late, which results in delay in taking decision. He said delay in disposal of file is also affecting the working.

22 ministers are first timers

The reason behind delay in file disposal is that there are 22 first-time Cabinet ministers. They have more confidence in their personal staff than the PSs of their respective departments. The ministerial staff is also delaying file disposal. Lack of trust on senior officers is also contributing to delay in file disposal.

Bachchan, Imarti have highest file pendency

Home minister Bala Bachchan has highest rate of file pendency. Amongst other ministers, Imarti Devi, Arif Aqueel, Surendra Singh Baghel, Lakhan Ghanghoria, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Tarun Bhanot, Pradhyumna Singh Tomar, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput also have file pendency.