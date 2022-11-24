e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: State govt not to move SC against Purushottam Sharma

Bhopal: State govt not to move SC against Purushottam Sharma

The High Court revoked Sharma’s suspension three days ago.

Thursday, November 24, 2022
article-image
IPS officer Purushottam Sharma |
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The state government will not to move the Supreme Court against the High Court decision to revoke the suspension of senior IPS officer Purushottam Sharma. The government suspended him after a video clip went viral on social media in September 2020, in which he was seen thrashing his wife. The High Court revoked Sharma’s suspension three days ago. He has been under suspension for 26 months for harassing a woman.

Sharma got relief from CAT earlier and after that he was re-instated. The government moved the High Court against the CAT order, but the HC, too, gave him relief by revoking his suspension a few days ago.

According to sources in the Home Department, the government has decided not to move the apex court in connection with the case. On the grounds of the HC order, Sharma will soon be re-instated.

article-image

