Bhopal: State govt mulling to implement Amit Shah’s triple ‘T’ formula

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra | FP PHOTO

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra has said that he will shortly convene a meeting for discussing implementation of triple ‘T’ - Trace, Target, Terminate formula of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to contain terrorist and organised crime activities in Madhya Pradesh.

The minister also said state government is preparing to bring a law to regulate online gaming. "We are going to bring an Act in Madhya Pradesh to regulate online gaming. The draft is ready and will be brought to the Cabinet for final approval," the home minister said while speaking to reporters at his residence here on Sunday.He said that the state government is also considering forming a regulatory body to control online gaming.

In the wake of controversy erupted after the visit of Kamal Nath to Indore’s Khalsa college, the home minister said that Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra should avoid visiting such a place which would trigger resentment.

Speaking on the death of farmer Shivnarayan Mewada of village Ramakhedi in Sehore, the minister said that the farmer had died of cardiac arrest while he was on his way back home. The farmer did not die standing in queue to buy fertilizer, he had got the slip of fertilizer and had left for home when he suffered a heart attack, the minister added.

Targeting AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, the state home minister said he (Kejriwal) maintains two standards for his ministers. On one hand, minister Satyendra Jain is being given VVIP treatment in jail where he is caught on camera taking a massage, while on the other hand resignation of a Punjab minister is sought within a day.

He also said that in the last twenty four hours, only one case of Covid-19 has surfaced in the state. Currently, the number of active cases of the infection stands at twenty two. The infection rate of disease is mere 0.03 per cent and recovery rate is 98.70 per cent, he said.