Bhopal: State government grants minister status to boards, corporations chairpersons

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government granted status of minister to chairpersons of 16 state government-run boards and corporations and status of minister of state to 9 vice-chairpersons, who were appointed recently, as per government orders.

The chairpersons of different boards and corporations include Shailendra Barua, Shailendra Sharma, Jitendra Litauria, Imrati Devi, Andal Singh Kansana, Girraj Dandotia, Ranvir Jatav, Jaswant Jatav, Munnalal Goel, Raghuraj Kansana, Ashutosh Tiwari, Vinod Gontia, Jaipal Chawda, Amita Chapra, Nirmala Barela and Savan Sonkar.

The vice-chairpersons include Prahlad Bharti, Narendra Birthare, Rajkumar Kushwaha, Ajay Yadav, Manju Dadu, Narendra Singh Tomar, Rajendra Singh Mokalpur, Ramesh Khatik and Rajesh Agrawal.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 12:13 AM IST