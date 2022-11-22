Bhopal: State fears anger among panchayat reps over PESA Act

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has implemented the provisions of the Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), in 89 tribal blocks, but the administration is worried, thinking that lest there should be any misconception among the tribal people about it.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has clearly told the BJP leaders that there should not be any confusion among the people of any tribal community because of the provisions of the PESA Act.

The government will bolster the gram sabhas on the grounds of the provisions of the Act. The chairman of the gram sabhas will not be an elected representative of the people. The government fears that it may generate anger among the elected representatives. Because of the gram sabhas, the rights of these people’s representatives will be reduced. Thus, the government fears a face-off between the people’s representatives and the gram sabhas.

Besides the tribal blocks, tribal people are living in various other places across the state. There are 70 blocks where the number of tribal people is very high. Yet, the provisions of the PESA Act have not been implemented in those places, since they are not tribal blocks.

For that reason, there may be resentment among tribal people, and the government is apprehensive about it. The government wants that there should not be a face-off among tribal communities because of PESA Act.

The BJP leaders and the district officials have been told to do damage-control in case there is any resentment among the Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Classes after the tribal panchayats get their rights.