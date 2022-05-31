Bhopal: State Election Commission issues orders for videography of polls

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Election Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh has directed District Election Officers to follow code of conduct. “Videography should be done compulsorily to prevent any untoward incident during or on the day of polling,” said Singh.

Releasing advisory related to elections, the commissioner has asked election officers to get videography done during filing of nomination papers, especially on the last day of nomination, scrutiny of nomination papers, withdrawal of nominations and during symbol allotment.

The election commission has advised that videography should be done for events like campaigning of candidates by ministers, inquiry on receipt of complaints, meetings of senior politicians of recognised parties.

The other events to be videographed include disruption in political meetings, complaints regarding intimidation of voters, distribution of money, sarees, dhotis, blankets, randomisation of EVMs, sensitive polling stations on polling day etc.