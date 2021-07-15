Bhopal: State Election Commission gears up for urban bodies' election

BHOPAL: The State Election Commission has intensified the preparation for the urban bodies elections. Commissioner State Election Commission Basant Pratap Singh gave instructions in the review meeting held here, on Thursday. The State Election Commission (SEC) is gearing up to conduct the urban bodies and three-tier panchayats elections, pending in the state.
The Commissioner asked the officials to complete the preparations of the urban body elections within the time limit. Make a list of the remaining works related to the election and do each work on time. Once the preparations are complete, the process of election will be started.
The commissioner said that in view of the effective control of corona infection and vaccination status in the state, it is possible to conduct elections at present. He said that the elections are already very late due to Corona. He said that first the elections of urban bodies would be conducted.
The Commissioner reviewed the works of each section. He said that orders to purchase new indelible ink should be issued soon. Arrange for installation of CCTV cameras in strong rooms to be built in urban bodies. Covid appropriate behaviour should be followed at every level.
Elections will be held in 347 urban bodies
It was informed in the meeting that there are a total of 407 urban bodies in the state. Of these, elections are to be held in 347.
Voting will be held in two phases. Polling will be conducted in 155 urban bodies in the first phase and 192 in the second phase.
The election of the Mayor/President will be through indirect system. These 347 urban bodies include all 16 municipal corporations.
A total of 19 thousand 955 polling stations have been set up. A total of 60 urban bodies have their tenure left.
The final publication of the voter list has been done on 3 March 2021. Voting in urban bodies will be done through EVMs.
Panchayat elections will be conducted in 3 phases. In three-tier panchayats, elections will be held for 3 lakh 77 thousand 551 posts of panch, 23 thousand 912 of sarpanch, 6 thousand 833 of janpad panchayat member, 904 of district panchayat member, 23 thousand 912 of deputy sarpanch, 313 of janpad panchayat president and vice-president and 52 posts of district panchayat president and vice-president.
Secretary State Election Commission Durg Vijay Singh, Deputy Secretary Arun Parmar and other officers were present in the meeting.
