Bhopal: State Election Commission gears up for urban bodies' election

BHOPAL: The State Election Commission has intensified the preparation for the urban bodies elections. Commissioner State Election Commission Basant Pratap Singh gave instructions in the review meeting held here, on Thursday. The State Election Commission (SEC) is gearing up to conduct the urban bodies and three-tier panchayats elections, pending in the state.

The Commissioner asked the officials to complete the preparations of the urban body elections within the time limit. Make a list of the remaining works related to the election and do each work on time. Once the preparations are complete, the process of election will be started.

The commissioner said that in view of the effective control of corona infection and vaccination status in the state, it is possible to conduct elections at present. He said that the elections are already very late due to Corona. He said that first the elections of urban bodies would be conducted.

The Commissioner reviewed the works of each section. He said that orders to purchase new indelible ink should be issued soon. Arrange for installation of CCTV cameras in strong rooms to be built in urban bodies. Covid appropriate behaviour should be followed at every level.