Bhopal: State cannot develop without development of 21% ST population

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Appreciating welfare steps taken by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, union home minister Amit Shah said that Shivraj government had done a historical work by making tribals owners of the forest.

Shah was speaking at a function held at Jamboree Maidan here on Friday in which the income share earned from forest was distributed to forest committees (Van Samitis). Bonus to tendu leave pluckers was also distributed.

Shah was referring to the decision of Shivraj government in which 20% of the earning of the forest made through selling of forest wood and bamboo will be shared with the local van samitis. In a symbolic gesture, union home minister distributed cheque of forest share earnings to representatives of five van samitis.

Scheduled Tribes constitute 21% of the population of Madhya Pradesh. Development of the state cannot be imagined without development of this 21% population, Shah said.

In one click, Shah announced conversion of 827 forest villages into revenue villages. This is a historical step as these villages can now implement development schemes, said Shah.

Addressing tribals called from across the state, Shah said Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced 17 tribal welfare schemes in Jabalpur 9 months back.

I was extremely pleased when Shivraj ji told me about 17 schemes for tribal welfare. Some have been started and others are in final stage of implementation, said Shah.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi increased fund allocation for tribal welfare from Rs 21,000 crore during Congress rule to Rs 78,000 crore.

The Modi government has resolved to construct houses for every individual by 2022, Shah further said. Earlier, Chouhan briefed the crowd about welfare measures taken for tribal people. He announced hike in price of tendu leaves to Rs 300 per bundle from Rs 250.

Better coordination needed

Union home minister Amit Shah laid emphasis on better coordination and understanding between party and government to ensure that benefits of welfare schemes reach the needy. He was addressing partyís senior leaders at BJP office after road show on Friday.

He said people would get benefit of welfare schemes only if explained in detail. State party president VD Sharma also expressed his views. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other senior leaders were present.

Tons of rubbish left

Tons of garbage was left at Jamboori Maidaan after Van Samiti Sammelan. Additional municipal commissioner MP Singh said 800 workers removed garbage from state hanger, Laal Parade Ground, Shymala Hills besides Jamboori Maidaan. In all, 48 dumpers, trucks and 55 collection vehicles were used to clear waste. All the areas were cleaned in 2 hours.

Saturday, April 23, 2022