Bhopal: State becomes first in country to provide free air travel to pilgrims

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP became the first state in the country to provide free air travel facility to poor elderly pilgrims as the first batch of 32 senior citizens boarded a plane to Prayagraj under Mukhyamantri Tirth-Darshan Yojana on Sunday. The excitement and joy of travelling by a plane for the first time in their life was pretty evident on the faces of the pilgrims that included 8 women. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged off a regular Indigo flight at Raja Bhoj airport carrying the pilgrims to the holy city. The chief minister met the pilgrims one by one and sought their blessings, he even helped them to board the airbus.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the government had resolved to take the elders of the state on pilgrimage by air and ‘today the resolution is being fulfilled. "A resolution has been fulfilled today, a dream has come true. Elderly people like my parents are going on pilgrimage by aeroplane," said the chief minister addressing the pilgrims. The air facility has been started with the aim that senior citizens attain spiritual peace on pilgrimage in a shorter time, he added.

Currently, only one member of a family (eligible for the scheme) can go on pilgrimage by plane under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana, however, from the next visit, arrangements will be made for more than one family member as this will enable a couple to go on pilgrimage and seek divine’s blessing together, said the chief minister. The Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana by rail and plane will continue, he further added.