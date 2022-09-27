Bhopal: State awarded for best performance in Ayushman Bharat Niramayam and health schemes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has rewarded Madhya Pradesh for its best performance in Ayushman Bharat Niramayam and health schemes in the concluding session of Arogya Manthan, 2022 programme in New Delhi on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh has been selected as the 'Best Performing State on Innovation and Adoption of Best Practices' in the Ayushman Bharat scheme for the year 2021-22.

Additional chief secretary (ACS, Health) Mohammad Suleman represented the state. Commissioner Health Dr Sudam Khade and CEO Ayushman Bharat Scheme Anurag Choudhary received the award.

The National Health Authority has appreciated the exemplary work and progress done by Madhya Pradesh in Ayushman Bharat Niramayam and various health schemes. The state health department and the state health agency are constantly making efforts to expand the Ayushman Bharat Niramaya Yojana and ensure free quality healthcare to eligible persons.

Significant progress has been made in the Ayushman Bharat Niramayam scheme in the state. Free treatment is being provided to more than 4k beneficiaries every day. Free transport is being provided to eligible persons from the State Ambulance Service. Beneficiary centric 26 line inbound and outbound call centres have been set up under the scheme.

Government hospitals are being strengthened with the PMJAY fund. Incentive amount is given to the doctors and treating staff for each case registered under the Niramayam Incentive Scheme. Efforts are being made to strengthen the infrastructure of the hospitals with the money deposited in Rogi Kalyan Samitis. The state government has adopted the Swasthya Benefit Package 2.2 programme to provide adequate package cost for the treatment to the hospitals.

