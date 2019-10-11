Bhopal: State ATS takes ISI honey trap case accused into 10-day remand

BHOPAL: The state Anti Terrorist Squad have taken the ten day remand of the accused of the ISI honey trap case of Mhow, here on Thursday.

The ATS have busted the case in the month of May 2018, in which they had arrested the 26-year-old Army clerk Avinash Kumar, after he was allegedly found to be honey-trapped by Pakistan agencies on social media and sharing information with them.

Later another accused Parvez Khan was also arrested by the NIA from Delhi, he was in the Tihar Jail and from there he was brought to Bhopal into the case. He had flown to Pakistan for 18 times in last 17 years.

Pravez is accused in sending morphed, obscene pictures on WhatsApp and Facebook ids to Avinash Kumar.

The Army clerk, who was posted in an infantry battalion in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow, came in touch with a Pakistan-based Facebook profile of a woman who claimed to be an international journalist.

He allegedly started chatting with her and exchanging details and information about the movement of troops and military exercises via Facebook and WhatsApp.

Later, he allegedly received tasks of providing information pertaining to location, movement and exercise related to Indian Army. He used to gather the information based on his knowledge and using his contacts in Army.

The Army clerk was put under surveillance for the past six months by the military intelligence before he was arrested.

Further details pertaining to the individual’s association with Pakistani agencies, information passed, favours received and involvement of others are being investigated.

The authorities are also investigating if the money received by him was in exchange of the information.