Bhopal: State Assembly Monsoon Session from Sept 13

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 12:19 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Monsoon Session of the Madhya Pradesh state legislative assembly will now be convened from September 13.

Earlier this session was to be convened from July 25 but due to the counting of votes for urban bodies polls the ruling party BJP and the Opposition both were in agreement that the session date should be extended. They requested the governor in this regard.

The five-day session will last up to September 17. During the session the state government is supposed to present the first supplementary budget for the financial year 2022-23.

article-image

