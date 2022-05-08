Bhopal: State assembly elections; BJP, Cong vie for space on social media platforms

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The figures released by the BJP congratulating each other on attaining one million followers on Twitter on Saturday was short-lived as Congress left no time in countering BJP’s message. Congress claimed that it had crossed the one million mark four months back.

However, these messages have set the stage for assembly elections 2023. Both the parties are vying to occupy maximum space on social media platforms. BJP that was far ahead on social media till now seems to be losing ground, said a senior political commentator.

Media coordinator Congress released the fact sheet after BJP claimed to have reached one million followers on Twitter. The Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said that Congress had crossed 10.83 lakh followers four months back. Congress IT cell incharge Abhay Tiwari claimed that Congress would cross 1.1 million mark in next 15 days.

BJP’S UPPER HAND

However, BJP has an upper edge on Facebook as far as followers are concerned. Congress has said that it has appointed social media coordinators till booth level. “We have social media coordinators at 58,000 booths. Other booths are also being covered. Moreover, Congress has also appointed social media coordinators at Lok Sabha, Assembly, District levels,” said Tiwari.

The IT cell head also claimed that Congress has 49,000 WhatsApp groups and has connected with more than 49 lakh people directly through WhatsApp.

Political observers believe that social media has gained an important place in elections. “Young minds are being influenced through social media as the new generation has drifted away from conventional mediums. Moreover, all sections of society have started using mobile phones for the latest updates. All parties want to reach voters through their mobile phones,” said a senior politician.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 12:28 AM IST