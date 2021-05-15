Bhopal: State advised to take R50-cr RBI package to set up oxygen plants

Bhopal: Member of the Board of Governors of the Reserve Bank of India Sachin Chaturvedi has advised the state government to take a Rs 50-crore package from the RBI to set up oxygen plants. He has said that the industries should be encouraged to set up medicine and oxygen plants.

Chaturvedi made the statement at a virtual meeting on Saturday. Senior consultant of Niti Ayog K Madan Gopal, member of WHO Abhishek Jain, member of Gandhi Medical College Jyotsna Shrivastava, Vandana Bhatia of the UNICEF and others took part in the meeting.

Chaturvedi said a special strategy should be made to stop the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Bhopal, Indore and other places. The next strategy should be formulated by coordinating with digital data for health, e-Sanjivabi and Ayushman Bharat, Chaturvedi said. Madan Gopal advised the government to maintain the enthusiasm of the frontline workers.

Such districts as Mandsaur, Umaria and Damoh and other districts adjacent to the nearby states should be given give special attention, he said, adding that the medical colleges should be linked with the hospitals.

A member of WHO, Jain, said there should be a dedicated call number for the ailing children. Besides that, it was necessary to make a plan for stopping black fungus on priority, Jain added. He also said that the efficiency of Asha and Anganwadi workers should be developed.

According to Shrivastava, children up to 16 years should be vaccinated and the telecommunication facility should be bolstered for treatment of those who are below five years. To control black fungus, it was necessary to maintain cleanliness and to give jabs, she said.

According to Bhatia, drive-in-vaccination facilities should be strengthened and children who have lost their parents should be given proper care. To do that, a strategy has to be evolved in coordination with the women and child development department, she said.