e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Stamp of religion on tongues fading, romantic poetry back in fashion, says Azhar Iqbal on changing trends in shayari

Bhopal: Stamp of religion on tongues fading, romantic poetry back in fashion, says Azhar Iqbal on changing trends in shayari

Social media has impacted poetry and other creative fields and given a great reach to lesser known but talented poets, actors and others, says the poet.

SmitaUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 11:05 PM IST
article-image
Azhar Iqbal |
Follow us on

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The country’s atmosphere has changed a bit. Creative people like poets now have to think twice before putting pen to paper, said shayar Azhar Iqbal. They have to make sure that their writings do not kick up a controversy, he added.

Iqbal, who is a nephew of famed cine actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was in the city on Friday to participate in an event.

He told the Free Press that in the past too, the country has witnessed similar phases. “Time never stands still. It changes. This too will pass,” he said.

Azhar said that he frequently performs at IITs and other top institutions of higher learning. “Youths are my main audience,” he said. He said that he was heartened to note that the youngsters today were much more appreciative of good poetry than was the case earlier. “I have also noticed that there is a shift from religious poetry to romantic poetry, as far as public preferences go. Today’s youth love poetry by the likes of Mir Taqi Mir, Shakeel Badayuni, Dushyant Kumar and Sahir Ludhianvi,” he said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Youths pay heavy price for taking independent decisions, says folk singer Maithili Thakur
article-image

He said that another recent development was the gradual dissociation of language with religion. “Our politicians had put religious stamps on languages, especially Hindi and Urdu. But now the people no longer brand languages. They have come to realize that languages are taking our traditions forward. They are bringing people together, not dividing them. That is very good,” he said.

About how social media has impacted poetry and other creative fields, he said that it has given a great reach to lesser known but talented poets, actors and others. “Earlier, a group of poets and shayars was dominant. Only they were invited to kavi sammelans and mushairas and only they had access to the audience. But social media has changed everything,” he said.

Azhar, who works as a senior manager with an NBFC, said that he had developed interest in poetry due to the atmosphere at his home. “My childhood was spent listening to stories and poems,” said he adding  “ I am also inspired  by my Mamu Nawazuddin Siddiqui .”

Read Also
MP: 'Cleanliness Run' to be organised in Bhopal's Nipania on World Toilet Day
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Stamp of religion on tongues fading, romantic poetry back in fashion, says Azhar Iqbal on...

Bhopal: Stamp of religion on tongues fading, romantic poetry back in fashion, says Azhar Iqbal on...

Bhopal:Content of course should be reduced, students should be equipped with basic knowledge, says...

Bhopal:Content of course should be reduced, students should be equipped with basic knowledge, says...

Bhopal: BJP workers seek apology on temple-shaped birthday cake

Bhopal: BJP workers seek apology on temple-shaped birthday cake

Bhopal: She lounge, baby feeding zone demanded in New Market

Bhopal: She lounge, baby feeding zone demanded in New Market

Bhopal: ASI abuses lawyer, hits him with sword; booked

Bhopal: ASI abuses lawyer, hits him with sword; booked