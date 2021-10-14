Bhopal: Stage set for Ravana Dahan amid precautions

BHOPAL: Vijay Dashami that symbolises the triumph of good over evil will be celebrated following all Covid-19 protocols in the state capital on Friday.

Governor Mungubhai C Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are likely to attend the Dussehra celebrations at TT Nagar and Chhola Ground respectively where effigies of the demon king Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhkaran will be torched as a part of the traditional ceremony.

Rawan Dahan will be organised at Chhola Ground, TT Nagar, Bittan Market, Shaitan Singh Pal Chauraha, Shahpura, Ashoka Garden, Kolar and other areas in the city.

A worker prepares a ground on the eve of the Dussehra festival, in Bhopal on Thursday. | ANI

At Chhola Ground, a 51 ft tall effigy of Ravana will be torched. The Chief Minister is likely to attend Rawan Dahan, the programme being organised by Hindu Utsav Samiti (HUS). Nagrik Kalyan Samiti will organise a function at TT Nagar.

HUS president Kailash Begwani said, “A huge procession will be taken out from Bankebihari Temple to Chhola Ground. Artists in the attire of Lord Ram, Laxman, Hanuman and others will take part in the religious procession.”

51 ft tall effigy of Ravana, 41 ft Kumbhkaran and 31 ft tall Meghanath’s effigies will be torched on Chhola Ground, he informed.

The routes which have been notified for process include Bankebihari Mandir, Pt Udhavdas Mehta Unani Hospital, Sultania Road; Rampura Chouraha, Ibrahimpura, Subhash Chowk, Loha Bazar, Jumerati, Godda Nakkas, Bus stand etc, Begwani added.

Similarly, Nagrik Kalyan Samiti convener Ajay Shrivastava Nilu said, “Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath will be torched at TT Nagar Dussehra Maidan.

Minister for Medical Education Vishwas Sarang is likely to attend the Dussehra function at Ashoka Garden ground. However, Sarang has already instructed the organising committee to adhere COVID protocol. Advocate Rajesh Vyas, president organising committee, said Dussehra celebrations will be organised at Bittan Market following Covid protocols. Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath will be torched.

