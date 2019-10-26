Bhopal: SPS hosts its 1st Alumni Meet

Bhopal: Joy and laughter echoed the corridors of Sagar Public School (SPS) Gandhi Nagar on its first Alumni Meet 2K19 on Saturday.

145 students from the batch 2011 to 2019 attended the meet, held under the aegis of ASAGA-G.

It was an enthralling ambience as the excitement and happiness of meeting old friends and teachers knew no bounds.

Dean Academics, SS Shrivastava addressed the children and rekindled the memories and expressed his pride in watching them grow into beautiful human beings.

Principal, Ms Alpa Prabhu expressed her happiness and joy on meeting the alumina and explained the purpose of the formation of ASAGA. She emphasised upon their contribution in the mission of their Alma Mater which was received with a very positive response.

Alumni shared their experiences of how their school contributed in shaping up their present life as engineers, MBBS, charted accountant, company secretary, law graduate and entrepreneurs.

Jitesh Dawani pursing B.Arch said, “Meeting my old pals and refreshing old memories is nostalgic. I am back to my roots where I began my Journey.”

Aditi pursuing MBBS said that, “It an amazing awesome experience to memorise the time from where you started. Meeting with your teachers and friends always acts as rejuvenation to strive for more in life.”