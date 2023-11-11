Bhopal: Spot Fine After Tracing Address From Bill Found In Garbage

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) imposed spot fine on owner of Quality Engineering, Govindpura Industrial area, after tracing address on the basis of bill from garbage. In zone 17, BMC team found bill from garbage in front of Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre.

According to officials, BMC team is taking stern action against garbage. Team slapped fine of Rs 5,000 for dumping garbage in front of BMHRC hospital. Team also spotted people dumping garbage on roadside in Ashoka Garden and imposed fine of Rs 200.

