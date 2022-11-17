Bhopal: Sports promote positive school environment, says MP UNICEF Chief

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sports promote a positive school environment, nurture life skills, and bring teachers and students together, said Margaret Gwada, Chief, UNICEF Madhya Pradesh.

She was speaking in a special event, organised by Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti (BGVS) to mark upcoming World Children's Day which falls on November 20. The theme for this year's World Children's Day is sports and inclusion.

Gwada played all five games with children at the ground. She said that it was great to be part of these sporting events with children, with them in their village.

Special event as part of child rights week was marked on Thursday at village Diwadiya in Sehore district. It was a rural sports event which included games like Sitolia, touch down handball, monkey in the centre, bol-rele, and dodgeball. Friendly matches were played between five different teams, which were named like Aam, Sitaphal, Imli etc.

Over 300 children participated in the same. Asha Mishra from BGVS said that the event is being held to mark World Children's Day and is based on the theme this year, engaging children. Team of volunteers from BGVS also sang a song on the theme of education at the Start.

FA Jami, Education Specialist, UNICEF Madhya Pradesh spoke on how sports helped in building confidence of children, and nurtures leadership in children.

Anil Gulati, Communication Specialist UNICEF, Ashwani, Education Consultant, UNICEF and a team from BGVS were present and played with children. Sarpanch, teachers of the school and community members from the village were present at the event.

Read Also Bhopal: Dabra discom asst manager suspended for dereliction of duty