Bhopal: Sports minister inaugurates 12-day Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship 2022

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 12-day Hockey India senior women's national championship 2022 began at Dhyanchand Hockey stadium here at 3 pm on Friday.

Minister of sports Yashodhara Raje Scindia inaugurated the championship with director of sports Ravi Kumar Gupta. Olympians Aslam Sher Khan and Jalaluddin Rizwi also attended the inaugural function as a special guest.

The championship began with Scindia meeting the players of Delhi and Gujarat from Group G. This was the fourth match of the inaugural day.

Hockey MP is the defending champion of the title when they defeated Hockey Haryana in the last edition played at Jhansi in October 2021.

Karnataka defeated Arunachal Pradesh 10-0 in the first match of the day. Uttar Pradesh won their first match defeating Goa 8-0. Delhi women's hockey team defeated Gujarat 13-0 while Hockey Association of Odisha beat Telangana 14-0.

Hockey MP coach Vandana Uikey said, There will be a bit of pressure playing at home as the title defenders, but I think we are fully prepared, both mentally as well as physically. We will go game-by-game, our first target is to qualify for the quarters, and then approach the knockout stage depending on who we play against. Preparations have been fantastic, and players are excited to take part in the competition.

After eight days of pool matches, the quarter finals will be played on May 14, the semifinals will be held on May 16 and the medal matches are scheduled for May 17.

27 teams have been divided into 8 pools:

Pool A : Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Bihar

Pool B : Hockey Haryana, Assam Hockey, Hockey Bengal

Pool C : Hockey Punjab, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Tripura Hockey

Pool D : Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Rajasthan, Hockey Uttarakhand.

Pool E : Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Le Puducherry Hockey

Pool F : Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Hockey Arunachal, Hockey Andaman & Nicobar

Pool G : Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Delhi Hockey, Goans Hockey and Hockey Gujarat

Pool H : Hockey Association of Odisha, Kerala Hockey, Telangana Hockey, Hockey Himachal

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 12:08 AM IST