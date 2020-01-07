Bhopal: Sports grounds of govt colleges to be developed on PPP mode

BHOPAL: Sports grounds of state run colleges will be developed on PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode. Under this mode- a part of playground or other excess land available in college can also be used to build commercial complex- if the location is of commercial importance.

The project will be flagged-off from leading colleges across the state at district level. As the first step, higher education department has sought information about college properties from across the state. It has already given instructions to identify the land marked for college and secure it by boundary wall.

Principals have been instructed to get the land record updated in government records. Department of Higher Education has started a ‘Bhoomi Suraksha Abhiyan’ under which land of college will be protected by building boundary wall and getting the documents corrected. Encroachments from college lands will also be removed under this campaign.

Review of Bhoomi Suraksha Abhiyan will be done through video conferencing on January 20. The government will prepare final blueprint on the basis of this data only.

In second stage, leading colleges in all districts will be identified and their playgrounds will be developed through private partnership. Besides playgrounds, other land of the colleges present at strategic locations will also be developed. Development plans will vary with location.

Efforts of department requires an eye on development which should be done in a manner that colleges develop a strong revenue system and they grow strong financially and do not require any help from the government, said an official privy to developments.

Commercial spaces can be developed but department will take care in planning that sufficient space remains available for other activities in colleges. Construction part will be done by private partners only.