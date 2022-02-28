Bhopal: Sports director pairs up with fellow IAS officer to win match in day 2 of Open Badminton Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director of sports and youth welfare Ravi Kumar Gupta paired up with IAS officer Sanjay Dubey to defeat the duo of Manish Gupta and JP Narang at Lal Parade Open Bhopal Badminton Championship being held at Police Gymnasium here on Sunday.

The duo of Gupta and Dubey started off slow in the first set being defeated by 12-15. But they soon recovered in the next two sets scoring 11-15 and 9-15. The championship is being played in several categories. A total of 500 players are taking part.

It was inaugurated on Saturday at 6 pm and will conclude on March 4.

ALSO READ Bhopal: MP shuttler Gauranshi to represent India at Deaflympics 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 01:06 AM IST