Bhopal: Sports dept invite applications for sports scholarships, last date May 31

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The department of Sports and Youth Welfare has invited applications for state level sports scholarships for the year 2022.

The eligible applicants would include the medal winners at the authorised state level sports championships held between April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

The department has a provision to provide sports incentive to the selected winners of state-level champions. The gold medallists would be eligible to receive Rs 10,000, silver medallists to receive Rs 8,000 and the bronze medallists would be eligible to receive Rs 6,000 as sports scholarships.

The athletes enrolled or training at the MP Sports Academy, Training Centre, Feeder Centres or Sports Authority of India training centre would not be eligible for the scholarship.

According to the Department's Incentive Regulation 2019, the medal winners at the authorised state level competitions organised by the recognized sports federations between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, can apply for the sports scholarship.

The last date to apply for the scholarship is May 31, 2022.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 01:24 PM IST