Bhopal: Sports Complex Supervisor Booked For Death Of Woman Labourer

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman labourer fell to death at an under construction Ratibad sports complex of the city on Saturday, the police said. It is alleged the victim did not have personal protective equipment. As the police detected negligence on the part of the contractor they have registered a case against the supervisor of the construction site. Ratibad police station house officer (SHO) said the woman who lost her life has been identified as Savita Kahar (29), a native of Chhindwara.

On Saturday, the terrace of the second floor was being laid at the construction site, and Kahar had been working there along with her family members. She accidentally slipped and fell down from the first floor of the site, and sustained grievous injuries on her head. She had been rushed to a private hospital for treatment, where she died while undergoing treatment. Others working at the construction site told the police upon arrival that there were no safety measures at the site. They said equipment such as harnesses, lanyards, shock absorbers, fall arresters, lifelines, anchorages, and safety nets can reduce the risk of injury if a fall occurs. The police have registered a case against the supervisor of the site, Karunakar Mishra for negligence in safety.

