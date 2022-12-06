e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: SPIC MACAY executive body formed

Series of 10 events to start under Dashank from today 

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 10:52 PM IST
FP Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The new executive body of SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture among Youth) Bhopal has been formed. Savita Raje has been appointed as president, Sunil Shukla and Anupama Sharma as vice-presidents, Rashmi Saraswat as secretary, Surbhi Mehrotra and Manish as joint secretaries and Bulbul Shukla as treasurer.

SPIC MACAY's Bhopal unit will start series of 10 shows of the same artiste from December 7 under the event - Dashank. It will be inaugurated at 11 am at Model School on December 7 in which Odissi dancer Bindu Juneja from Bhopal will conduct a workshop.

