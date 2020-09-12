Bhopal: Speeding Scorpio runs over 20-yr-old biker, causes death

A 20-year-old youth died and his friend was injured after a speeding SUV hit their bike from behind, on Friday night. The Scorpio that hit the bike is registered in the name of Dr Haq. Police said the accident occurred near Vande mataram square at around 12:40 am.

The deceased was identified as Vikash Chowdhary, a resident of Jahangirabad. Police said he was the sole bread earner of his family as his father and a brother have expired. He would work in a private firm in MP Nagar until the lockdown.

Vikas and his friend had gone to meet one of their relatives at Baba Nagar and were returning from there when the mishap occurred. Vikas was riding the bike and his friend Kaushal Ahirwar was riding pillion. The Scorpio hit them from their right side and fled. Both the victims were rushed to hospital after some onlookers informed the ambulance. However, Vikas had died by then. Kaushal was seriously wounded and was undergoing treatment in Hamidia hospital.

Due to the collision both the victims fell on the road and sustained head injuries. Vikas had reportedly died on the spot while his friend Kaushal Ahirwar sustained serious injuries.

SI Amit Bhadauriya said the Scorpio has been identified and seized but the person who was driving it was yet to be traced. There were a few women sitting inside and we are establishing their identity, he said.