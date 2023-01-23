Bhopal: Speeding car turns turtle at BRTS corridor in Misrod

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car rammed into the railing of the BRTS corridor located in Misrod and overturned on Sunday late night, the police said on Monday.

Misrod police station house officer (SHO) Ras Behari Sharma said that the driver of the car has been identified as Sachin Mahavar. He added that Mahavar was coming back from a social gathering on Sunday night and was driving his car at a high speed. No sooner did he reach the BRTS corridor of Misrod, than his car lost balance and collided with the railing of the corridor, following which it overturned.

Mahavar, however, did not sustain any grievous injuries in the accident. Locals, on witnessing the accident, rushed Mahavar to a nearby private hospital, where he was given primary treatment.

SHO Sharma said that Mahavar had not consumed alcohol, when the accident occurred.

