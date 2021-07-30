Bhopal: Speed up Covid vaccinations, focus on second dose: CM

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the work of Covid-19 vaccination should be accelerated in the state as so far only 47 per cent eligible persons in the state have received the first dose, while only nine per cent have been administered second dose. CM stressed on giving special attention towards the vaccination of the second dose. The chief minister directed for speeding up vaccination work in Panna, Sidhi and Alirajpur districts.

The state is getting a sufficient number of vaccines from the Centre and it will continue, said Chouhan. The state ranks fourth in the country in Corona vaccination, he added.

The CM was reviewing the preparations being made to combat a possible third wave of Coronavirus in the state during a meeting at Mantralaya on Friday.

Chouhan directed for separate arrangements at the vaccination centers for the second dose of vaccine. Special arrangement for vaccination of pregnant women should continue, he added.

The chief minister said that the second wave of Corona has been controlled in the state, but the possibilities of a third wave still exist. States like Kerala and Maharashtra are reporting a surge in Covid-19 cases. Therefore, full vigilance and precautions must be taken, he added

121 active cases in state, corona positivity rate 0.01%

The officials informed that there were 121 active cases of Coronavirus in the state. Ten 10 new cases have been reported. On an average, around 70,000 tests are being conducted daily in the state. The positivity rate is 0.01 per cent. The state ranks 30th in the country in infection.