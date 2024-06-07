Bhopal: Speculations Over Chouhan’s New Role At Centre, May Become Minister

Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Lok Sabha election is over. Now, there are speculations over the role of MPs from the state at the Centre.

Among the leaders, the name of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is doing the rounds for some important role in the Union Cabinet. Without paying any heed to such conjectures, Chouhan has said he is just a soldier of the party and will be ready to carry out any task to be assigned by the party.

In an informal chat with media persons on Thursday, Chouhan said he was going to Delhi as an MP. The BJP men do not work to fulfill their self-interest, he said, adding that NDA has got the mandate to rule the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The NDA has performed well in the election under Modi’s leadership, he said. There are chances that Chouhan will get a cabinet berth in the Modi-led government. He has already played various roles in central politics.

Scindia, VD’s names also doing rounds

Apart from Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the name of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and that of VD Sharma are doing the rounds for ministerial berths.

There are reports that a tribal leader from the state may be included in the Union Cabinet.

Among the tribal leaders, the names of Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, Himadri Singh, Savitri Thakur, Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki are also doing the rounds for cabinet berths.