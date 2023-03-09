Bhopal: Specially-abled student sodomized by sanitation worker inside school

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A student of government higher secondary school run for hearing and vision impaired in the city was allegedly sodomize by sanitation worker on the school premises, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said assistant commissioner of police, Umesh Tiwari said the accused had been allegedly raping the 17-year-old boy from the past few days. He had even threatened him with dire consequences, if he dared to reveal the incident to anyone. The matter came to light on Tuesday evening when he confided in his hostel-mates. The students alleged that when the school authorities were informed about the sexual assault on the boy but they tried covering up the issue. Later, the cops were informed, who collared the accused within no time and the school authorities are currently being questioned.