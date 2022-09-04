Bhopal: Special train between Rani Kamalapati and Gaya

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Railway administration has decided to run special trains between Rani Kamalapati station and Gaya in view of Pitra Paksha.

Train No 01659 Rani Kamalapati - Gaya Pitrupaksha Special Train will depart from Rani Kamalapati Station at 13.20 hrs on September 09 (Friday), September 14 (Wednesday), September 19 (Monday) & September 24 (Saturday), according to railway officials.

It will halt at Vidisha, Ganjbasoda, Bina. It will reach Gaya 08.30 hrs, the next day.

Gaya- Rani Kamlapati Pitrupaksha Special train will leave Gaya station at 14.15 hrs on September 12 (Monday), September 17 (Saturday) and September 22 (Thursday). It will reach Rani Kamlapati station at 10.25 hrs.

Train will halt at Vidisha, Ganjbasoda, Bina, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj, Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Sasaram, Dehri-on-Sone and Anugrah Narayan Road stations.

This train will have a total of 17 (LHB) coaches including 02 AC Second Class, 01 AC Third Class, 08 Sleeper Class, 04 General Class, 01 Generator Car and 01 SLRD.