Bhopal: Special Handloom Expo 2020 kicks off, weavers from 10 states showcase their work

BHOPAL: Special Handloom Expo 2020 began at Gauhar Mahal from December 12. The Expo, which will continue till December 25, is being organised by the MP Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation in collaboration with Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Government of India.

Corporation’s Managing Director Rajeev Sharma, while interacting with the media, said that the event has been organised to provide a platform to weavers from all over the country to market their products. Handloom products would be available for sale at the expo. Weavers from 10 states have given their consent to participate in the expo. A total of 50 stalls would be put up. Besides Madhya Pradesh, handloom products from Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Bihar would be on display.

Sharma said that Ikkat sari of Odisha, Balchuri of Bengal, Kosa and Tusser of Chhattisgarh, Patola of Gujarat and silk saris from Karnataka would be available. Besides, shawls, jackets and caps from Kullu would also be available. The Chanderi and Maheswari saris from the state would also be on sale. Cultural events would be held at the expo venue every evening. The expo would be open to public from 2 pm to 9 pm.