Bhopal: Special cleaning drive launched in Kaliasot

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and non-government organisations carried out special cleaning and waste segregation drive in the identified areas on Sunday.

The BMC employees along with NCC cadets, organisations like The Kabadiwala, Mannat Social Welfare Society and Kalakuj Foundation, Om Sai Vision organised the drive and transported collected waste to recycling plants.

Different types of wastes were collected separately in Kaliasot area. Campaign in Kaliasot was started before monsoon because it will be difficult to remove plastic, POP and other harmful waste during rains, municipal commissioner KVS Choudary said.

The campaign aims to promote waste segregation, on-site segregation and recycling of waste. As per information, The Kabadiwala will make benches from recyclable plastic items and install them in Kaliasot area so that people can sit and admire the beauty of a cleaned place. Besides, it will raise awareness about cleanliness among citizens.