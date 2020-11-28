Bhopal: Special cash package scheme for govt employees, one-third amount will be given on the purchase of Rs 12,000

BHOPAL: The state government has announced a special cash package scheme of up to Rs 4,000 for its employees. Under the scheme, on purchasing goods or services up to Rs 12,000 from the market, class one and two officers will get Rs 4,000, class three employees will get Rs 3000 and class four employees will get special cash package of Rs 2000. The Special Cash Package Scheme will remain in force till March 31, 2021.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to implement this scheme with a view to activate economic activities to provide direct benefits to the employees and to increase consumer consumption in the scenario of disaster of Covid-19. To avail the benefit of the scheme, material purchase or service that has GST applicable above 12% should be purchased from a registered GST vendor or service provider.

The payment should be made digitally. Officer-employees will have to apply to their head of the department for reimbursement. In the application, payment and digital payment proof will have to be submitted for purchase of material / services. According to the bill, one third of the gross amount purchased or up to the eligibility limit will be eligible for reimbursement. It will be mandatory to submit the claim for reimbursement under the scheme to the Head of Office by 30 April 2021.