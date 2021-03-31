Bhopal: Special Armed Force cop opens fire, 1 killed; was upset at broken engagement, arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Irked at broken betrothal, a 28-year-old policeman opened fire on girl's family, including her brother and mother. The 21-year-old brother of the girl died while her mother’s condition is slated to be critical.

The incident occurred in Sabji farm area of Shahpura at about 11.30 pm on Tuesday. Police have registered a case and have arrested the accused. Police said accused Ashish Singh Chouhan is posted in Special Armed Force (SAF). He was engaged to 26-year-old Rinki Dhakad who works with a private bank that required her to travel outside Bhopal.

Ashish objected to her travel, which often led to dispute between them. The girl's famliy had cancelled engagement due to it. It was on Tuesday night the accused reached her house and after he failed to convince her to marry him, Chauhan took out his gun and opened fire on her brother. Her brother Ritwik Dhakad received bullet injury in stomach.

As her mother intervened, he opened fire on the woman as well. The bullet hit the woman on her leg. Both of them were taken to hospital where her brother died during treatment at 3.30 pm. The woman's condition is stated to be serious, police said.