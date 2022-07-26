e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Speaker Girish Gautam reaches old age home, donates Rs 50,000 to retired army personnel

A video had surfaced on social media in which a couple was seen sharing their misery.

Tuesday, July 26, 2022
article-image
Bhopal: Vidhan Sabha Speaker Girish Gautam felicitates ex-armyman on Kargil Vijay Diwas on Tuesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam visited the old age home and met a retired armyman and his wife and presented cheque of Rs 50,000 as they are facing acute financial crisis, said the officials on Tuesday.

The retired army man Virendra Raj Dayal Chand had fought against China in war of 1965. He was selected through the short service commission. After working for few years in army, he retired. He worked as a teacher in many schools, but lost his son in an untimely death incident.

The family did not have any relatives who could care for them. So, they are living in old age home.

The speaker and other staff reached the home and gifted cheque of Rs 50,000, fruits, bedsheet and other daily need items. He spent time with them and shared his war experience, the speaker assured to provide more assistance to the family.

The speaker also appealed to people to help such people who are in need.

article-image

