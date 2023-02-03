Bhopal: ‘Speak positive words, no matter how negative situation is’

e-Paper Get App
Motivational speaker BK Shivani in city

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Motivational speaker BK Shivani has said no matter how negative the situation is, one has to speak positive words.

“By speaking positive words, our energy will start changing, the power of the mind will start increasing. Our words should be such that not only mine but also others' energy increases,” she added.

Shivani was speaking on, Emotional Healing - A Process of Self Empowerment, at Brahma Kumaris' Sukh Shanti Bhawan, Meditation Retreat Centre in Neelbad on Friday evening.

She further said, “Don’t think what you see, think what you want to see. This must be done before sleeping at night. Fill your mind with high energy words and go to sleep. Within 1 month your circumstances will begin to change. And for this to make eight resolutions daily.”

Say these words, “I am a powerful soul, I am calm, stable, I am always happy, I am calm, I am fearless, My body is healthy and always will be, Every relationship of mine rests on the foundation of love and respect and The powers and blessings of God are a protective shield all around me.”

“After waking up in the morning before sleeping at night and before eating food, definitely repeat these resolutions and experience the positive change in your life yourself. You will start getting results in just 1 month,” Shivani added. All the distinguished citizens of Bhopal were present.

