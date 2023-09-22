Bhopal: Soybean Cultivated In 70 Lakh Hectare Damaged: BKS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Soyabean cultivated in about 70 lakh hectares was damaged due to first dry spell followed by excessive rain in Madhya Pradesh. Though it is good for paddy, it is harmful for soyabean, which were already damaged due long monsoon break in August.

“Farmers are tensed as the survey for damaged soyabean crops may hang in balance if model code of conduct comes into force soon. Though agriculture minister Kamal Patel has assured of conducting survey but nothing has been done in this regard, Farmer Kedar Sirohi said.

“Short duration verities harvested in 85 days have been destroyed due to excessive rain. First, these verieties damaged due to dry spell of monsoon. As a result, seeds dried in pods. During excessive rain, insects damaged pods. So all varieties have damaged in Madhya Pradesh,” State Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) president Kamal Singh Anjana said.