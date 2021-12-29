Bhopal: Southern command army commander reviews operational preparedness

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Lieutenant General JS Nain, AVSM, SM, GOC-in-C, Southern Command accompanied by Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, GOC 21 Corps reviewed the operational preparedness of Shahbaaz Division, a key offensive formation of Southern Command on Tuesday, said the officials.

Major General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding of the Shahbaaz Division briefed the Army Commander on various operational, training and administrative initiatives undertaken by the formation.

Army Commander appreciated the high morale and professionalism of the formation and commended all ranks for their zeal in accordance with the formation's motto "Shahbaaz Ajeet Hai".

He also emphasized on regular training of all personnel in their operational role in view of the continuously evolving security situation in the country. The Army Commander also stressed upon maintaining the ethos and values of the Armed Forces at all times.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 12:23 AM IST