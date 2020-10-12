Bhopal: SOS Children’s Village holds craft expo showcasing the work of their girls to mark International Day of the Girl Child

Bhopal: SOS Children’s Villages Bhopal organised an exhibition of paintings and craftworks by the girls. The event was organised in association with the Women and Child Development Department, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday to mark the International Day of the Girl Child.
The paintings displayed belonged to the students of SOS Children’s Villages Bhopal, and the craftworks to the special children of SOS Children' Villages - Khajuri Kalan.
Megha Parmar, a mountaineer and the brand ambassador of drive 'Beti Bachao Beti padhao' gave a motivational speech on the challenges she overcame while achieving her fear of becoming the first girl from Madhya Pradesh to climb Mount Everest.
Collector, Bhopal , Avinash Lavania was the chief guest. He honored Mani Mekhalai and Ms Vedika from CV Khajuri Kalan who bagged gold medal in cycling at the Special Olympics World Summer Games held in Abu Dhabi in 2019 and in long jump at National Para Athletics Championships 2020 respectively.
Sumanta Kar, Senior Deputy National Director, SOS Children’s Villages of India, said, "We are committed to the holistic development of all children by taking care of their physical and emotional well-being and imparting quality education so that they grow as self-reliant and responsible adults, contributing to a better and sustainable future.
Our focus continues to be on girl child empowerment. We strive to ensure that they seek vocational and professional qualifications through higher education and achieve economic independence. Many of our female care-leavers are professionally excelling in various streams. No child, especially girls, should grow up alone #NoChildAlone". The event also marked planting of saplings by the chief guests.
