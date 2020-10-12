Bhopal: SOS Children’s Village holds craft expo showcasing the work of their girls to mark International Day of the Girl Child

Bhopal: SOS Children’s Villages Bhopal organised an exhibition of paintings and craftworks by the girls. The event was organised in association with the Women and Child Development Department, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday to mark the International Day of the Girl Child.

The paintings displayed belonged to the students of SOS Children’s Villages Bhopal, and the craftworks to the special children of SOS Children' Villages - Khajuri Kalan.

Megha Parmar, a mountaineer and the brand ambassador of drive 'Beti Bachao Beti padhao' gave a motivational speech on the challenges she overcame while achieving her fear of becoming the first girl from Madhya Pradesh to climb Mount Everest.