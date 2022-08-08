Bhopal: ‘Sorry mummy and papa, I am mad about the girl...’writes 23-year-old love-lorn techie before consuming poison

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): “A girl had trapped me in her love and now I am taking this dreaded step,” read the suicide note of a lovelorn techie who ended his life by consuming poisonous substance over breakup with his girlfriend.

Bagsewaniya police station in-charge Sanjiv Chouksey on Monday told media 23-year-old Naveen Malviya was brought to AIIMS in critical condition on Sunday.Doctors tried hard to save the youth but he died during the course of treatment, said the TI.

Naveen, a native of Mandsaur, had completed his BTech and was working with a Pune-based company. He was stationed in Bhopal.

The police have recovered a suicide note addressed to his parents expressing the reason of his taking the extreme step. “Sorry mummy, papa I am mad about a girl whom I love, she had trapped me in her love and now I am taking this dreaded step. You have brought me up facing all odds, you never let me down in any way. I know that you will shock over about my death, but I cannot see you down in the eyes of society so I am taking this step,” the youth wrote in his suicide note.

The police suspect that the girl might have mounted some pressure or have given threat to the youth prompting him to end his life.

The police have registered a case and started the investigations.