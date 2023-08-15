Bhopal: Sops For Police Personnel On Eve Of I-Day

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the eve of the Independence Day, the State government on Monday announced sops for the police personnel enhancing nutrition food allowance, uniform allowance, and amount sanctioned for fuel among others. The personnel from ranks of constables to sub-inspector, will get an amount for 15 liters petrol.

On July 28, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had organised a ‘Police Parivar Samagam’ programme making various announcements for the cops. In the series the government issued the orders on Monday. The nutrition food allowance has increased to Rs 1000 from Rs 650 of all the police officials from ranks of constable to inspectors (non gazetted officer). The constables and head constables who were receiving the clothing kit allowance of Rs 2500 and 3000 respectively, will not get Rs 5000, per year. Every three years, the assistant inspector, sub inspector and inspector level officers would get the new uniform allowance of Rs 500, the same has been increased to Rs 2,500. The police personnel who were deputed for maintaining law and order used to get Rs 70 per day as a food allowance, now the amount has been raised to Rs 100 per day.

The amount of Rs 1,000 as a ‘special allowance’ has been sanctioned to the personnel of special armed forces (SAF) for non gazetted personnel. The personnel who are already getting the allowance, are not eligible for the scheme.

