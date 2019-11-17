Bhopal: Soon 8 new squares in be monitored with CCTV cameras

BHOPAL: Eight new squares in Bhopal will soon be monitored with CCTV cameras of Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) within a month.
Traffic rule violation at these squares will be detected by integrated traffic management system (ITMS) and smart city will send e-challans to the offenders, online.
Over 27 squares are already under CCTV monitoring. Over 3,000 e-challans are being served to the traffic rule violators in Bhopal every day.
The new areas are: Bhadbhada Square, Rangmahal Square, road between Arera Petrol Pump and Shahpura, near Ratnagiri Trisection, Airport Road.
Nitindave, official of smart city says we installed the set-up at the new areas after survey and work of e-monitoring will start soon.
