Bhopal: Solve MP guest scholars issue by month-end, instructs CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: As the protest by guest scholars continue in the state capital, chief minister Kamal Nath has set a deadline to solve the issue by December 30.

A senior member of Guest Scholar Association said that a delegation had met CM’s representative recently. After discussion between senior authorities and CM Nath had set a deadline to resolve the issue by December 30.

A meeting of senior officials was held in presence of higher education minister to find a remedy but didn’t reach any conclusion. Another round of meeting is expected to take place on Thursday.

Meanwhile, protest of guest scholars entered the third week at Shahjehani Park. Though there are several visitors including former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava, Congress MLAs Arif Masood, Neelanshu Chaturvedi and others but none could offer a solution acceptable to all.

Spokesperson of guest scholars association, Mansoor Ali said that PSC 2017 selection test for assistant professors was a complete sham and Congress government should conduct an investigation into the irregularities.

“Another case of cheating has come to the fore when a recently selected woman candidate went to join as assistant professor in Umaria College in sociology subject with a caste certificate made from Chhatisgarh,” said Ali.

However, the college administration caught the caste certificate and has asked her to produce another genuine certificate. She had earlier produced a certificate of her husband from Satna. According to GAD rules caste certificate of husband is not admissible and is considered illegal. Caste certificate is admissible only with father’s name, said Ali.

This was a case that came to light but there could be several such cases. That is why we had demanded from government to conduct scrutiny of documents before exams, said president of association, Devraj Singh.