Bhopal: Solar projects approved in Omkareshwar, Chhattarpur

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to develop Omkareshwar Floating Solar Park of 600 MW and Chhatarpur Solar Power of 950 MW, according to state government officials.

Both the projects have been sanctioned in Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks (UMREPPS) mode under Solar Energy Park Scheme of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India.

As per guidelines of COP 26 conference, a target has been set for the country to set up 500 GW (5 lakh MW) renewable energy projects by 2030. At present, total solar power projects of 2380 MW capacity are installed in the state and about 5000 MW capacity projects are under installation.

Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) will be the Solar Park Project Developer (SPPD) for the development of these parks.

The 600 MW capacity floating solar project on Omkareshwar reservoir is the world's largest floating solar project. This project will be developed as a multipurpose project, in which it will also be possible to fulfill the objectives of land conservation, water conservation. It will be useful for tourism, agriculture and industry.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 01:04 AM IST