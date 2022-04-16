Bhopal: ‘Society needs journalists in increasingly complex world’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “When access to quality information becomes a life and death issue, we know how our society needs journalists and media professionals to inform citizens in an increasingly complex world,” Smita Prakash, Editor, ANI, said here on Saturday.

Smita said this in her valedictory address on the second day of 5th International Festival of Media and Design organised by Jagran Lakecity University (JLU).

“The hyper connected world presents tremendous opportunities as well as challenges for journalists but we as intellectuals lead through innovation and evolution. To do so, journalists need to understand changing social and media consumption dynamics driven by new online paradigm,” Prakash added.

About 24 experts of media including Rajdeep Sardesai, Smita Prakash, Josy Paul, Syed Nazakat, Prof KG Suresh, Amit Bapna, Ashish Kulkarni, Nitin Sethi, RJ Purab, Moushumi Dutt, Mohit Soni, Samir Kumar, Prasenjit Mund, Sushma Gaikwad, Neelabh Banerjee, Mitu Samar, Munwar Khan, Sharad Dwivedi, Brijesh Rajput, Prasoon Mishra, Anand Pandey and others addressed and shared their experiences on April 15 and April 16, according to Prof Diwakar Shukla, Dean, Faculty of Journalism and Creative Studies, JLU.

Specailised course for Hindi journalism was also launched on Saturday, which will be introduced in new academic session. Chancellor JLU, Hari Mohan Gupta, said, “Our relationship with media, entertainment, and information is constantly evolving, with media and related sectors are becoming extremely ambulatory.”

