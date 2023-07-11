 Bhopal: Social Workers Submitted Memorandum Against Diggy For Remarks On Golwalkar
Bhopal: Social Workers Submitted Memorandum Against Diggy For Remarks On Golwalkar

Social workers also opposed the act of posting misleading facts about late Madhavrao Golwalkar (Guruji).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 12:45 AM IST
Bhopal: Social Workers Submitted Memorandum Against Diggy For Remarks On Golwalkar | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Social workers submitted memorandum to police commissioner to take action against former chief minister Digvijaya Singh for his tweet on Madhavrao Golwalkar here on Monday.

Social workers also opposed the act of posting misleading facts about late Madhavrao Golwalkar (Guruji), the second Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

They said the remarks posted by Digvijaya Singh had hurt the sentiments of Indians and created disharmony in the society. In the tweet, Digvijaya Singh talked about Golwalkar’s appeasement ideology introduced through his speeches and statements.

