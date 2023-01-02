Bhopal: Social media buddy makes off with woman’s phone on pretext of making call

Representational pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bajaria police station staff have registered a case of theft against a man for taking the mobile phone of a woman whom he met online and running away with it on pretext of making a call, the police said on Monday.

Bajaria police station house officer Anil Mourya told Free Press that the complainant Nidhi Vyas (42) had befriended a man on social media, some time ago. The man belonged to Morena district whose name was unknown as his online handle displayed a fictional character. The duo exchanged numbers after connecting online and used to talk frequently.

The duo decided to meet in Bhopal on Sunday noon, as the man told Vyas that he was coming to the city to see her. Vyas met the man at a restaurant located in Bajaria areal. After talking to her for few minutes, the man asked for her mobile phone to make a call to someone. He walked up to some distance and fled.

When he did not return for a long time, the woman approached Bajaria police and registered a complaint against him. His phone number is being traced to ascertain his whereabouts, SHO Mourya said.