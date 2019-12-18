Bhopal: Social activist Abdul Jabbar given Indira Gandhi social service award posthumously

BHOPAL: Social activist late Abdul Jabbar has been given Indira Gandhi social service award on Tuesday posthumously.

His wife received a cheque for Rs10 lakh from PM Dr Manmohan Singh at a function at Minto Hall.

Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Department distributes this award. Abdul Jabbar worked for cause of gas victims for last 33 years. He died on November 15, 2019. He was convener of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Udyog Sangathan- an organisation which champions the cause of victims of tragic gas leak incident from 1987.