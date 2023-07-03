Bhopal: Soaring Price Of Veggies, Cong Protests In Style

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Local Congressmen carried vegetables in suitcase while guarding it with a gun at a rally organised in 5 number market in the city on Monday. It was to protest against rising prices of vegetables. The prices of vegetables have skyrocketed in last few days. Tomatoes are selling at Rs 150 per kg and chillies for Rs 200 per kg.

Congress leaders Raghunandan Sharma, Siddhart Rajawat, Vikkey Khongal and many other took part in the rally as party activists raised slogans against rising prices of vegetables. The leaders alleged that the state government had failed to control black marketing and avoided taking action against hoarders that were causing problems for common men.